Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,505 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NovoCure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,631.07 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

