Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,516 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,862 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of 3D Systems worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $28.12 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.73.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

