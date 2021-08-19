ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $924,548.87

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $924,548.87 and $1,862.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008784 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

