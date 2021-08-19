Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exelon traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 3962293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 150,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Exelon by 86.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.