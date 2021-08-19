Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exelon traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 3962293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.
In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.
About Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)
Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.