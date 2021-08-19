EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXFO. National Bankshares lifted their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $357.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

