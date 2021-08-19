eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $535,750.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,390. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in eXp World by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eXp World by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $1,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

