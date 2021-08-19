Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

