Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.95. The stock had a trading volume of 156,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,590,069 shares of company stock valued at $897,034,631 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

