Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,395,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 928,652 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.16% of Facebook worth $1,528,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,590,069 shares of company stock valued at $897,034,631 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $357.25. 276,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

