Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $38.95. 25,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,212,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Farfetch by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 344,371 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

