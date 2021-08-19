Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.15.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.36. 1,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,090,000 after purchasing an additional 166,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.