Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,060.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

