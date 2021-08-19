Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Up 0.1%

Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 4,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $507,000.

