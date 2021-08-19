Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.33. 437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDWM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000.

