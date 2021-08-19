Filecoin Price Tops $70.87 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $70.87 or 0.00150854 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.96 billion and $482.10 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00147031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,999.23 or 1.00049611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.94 or 0.00919486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.21 or 0.06667702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.00692446 BTC.

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 98,169,343 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

