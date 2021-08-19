Financial Survey: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17% Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enerplus and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 1 8 0 2.89 Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $10.47, suggesting a potential upside of 100.94%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Enerplus pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 170.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enerplus has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 2.43 -$689.29 million $0.07 74.43 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.00 $121.82 million $0.47 20.98

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerplus. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Enerplus on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

