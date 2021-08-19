Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Up 5%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81. 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 99,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

