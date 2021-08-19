FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $74.36 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001551 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.