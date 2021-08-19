First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Horizon worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 55,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

