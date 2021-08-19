First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.25. 2,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.27. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank's operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

