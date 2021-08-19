First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.53. 10,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,097. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.48.

