First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,942. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 75,875 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,783 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 131,275 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.