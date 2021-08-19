First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.88% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

