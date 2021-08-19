First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 6.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned 0.55% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84.

