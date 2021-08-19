First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF) Trading Up 0%

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF) shares were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 1,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.