First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FMHI opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

