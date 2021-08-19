First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47.

