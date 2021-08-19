First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF comprises 1.5% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000.

Shares of FIW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,225. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

