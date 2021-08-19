Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

