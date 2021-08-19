Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.29.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $432.61 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.93 and a 52-week high of $444.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

