Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth $5,455,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,057,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $28.15 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.40.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

