Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $253.06 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $271.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.41.

