Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

T opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

