Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.