Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $255.00 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $259.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.92. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

