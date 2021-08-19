Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

