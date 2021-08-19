Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

