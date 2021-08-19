Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.98.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

