Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

