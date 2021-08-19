Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,344 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.