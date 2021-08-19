Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 962.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.52. 31,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.90.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,363 shares of company stock worth $17,247,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

