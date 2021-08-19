Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.61

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $91.80 million and $29.21 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00149542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.68 or 1.00246330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00912591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00700522 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

