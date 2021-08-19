Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires 29,000 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 245.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,673. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.64.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

