Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires 43,700 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF accounts for 0.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the second quarter valued at $639,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 36,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.