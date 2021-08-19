Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires 71,300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 174,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,273. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.