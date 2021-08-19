Florin Court Capital LLP Buys Shares of 170,600 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,391,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 9.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.33% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 335,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,648. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

