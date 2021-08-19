Florin Court Capital LLP Grows Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 16,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,800. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83.

