Florin Court Capital LLP Has $2.13 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

