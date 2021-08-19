Florin Court Capital LLP Has $2.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF comprises 1.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1,693,612.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 135,489 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 555,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 142,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $41.59.

