Florin Court Capital LLP Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 106,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 35,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 489,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 198,264 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 79,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 18,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,789,741. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.11.

